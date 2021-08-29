developed and seo specialist Franco Danese

Solid wood? No, resin. The Refit Style bet

28 August 2021
Refit Style has really intrigued us with a new product that promises to be very interesting. The Triestine company (which distributes in Italy the synthetic coating Permateek) presents itself with a bet. Together with Sika, it has developed a project that foresees the application of a self-levelling resin, which is most commonly used in passenger ships, also in the nautical yachting field.

“We get the resin in liquid format, in tin”, explains Mirco Gazzato of Refit Style, “so we create the ‘casting’ and we go to mill with numerical control machines creating the design”.

This means maximum possibility of customization: “There are no limits, it’s like having an empty board. Any kind of design and shape. Depending on the needs we can create different thicknesses, even solid wood, or reinforced solid wood with aluminum core for greater safety”.

This is what Mirco told us in the video that you can also find in the Refit Style stand in the accessories hall of the Milan Yachting Week – the digital Boat Show.

THE RESIN WITH WHICH YOU DO WHAT YOU WANT

You can visit the Refit Style stand at Milano Yachting Week: to ask for more information, just one click to send an email or contact the company directly on Whatsapp.

VISIT THE REFIT STYLE STAND AT MILANO YACHTING WEEK

 

