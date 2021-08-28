Marina di Sant’Andrea, where to safely renew your boat in the Adriatic Sea

At Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show you will also find the best of the port and shipbuilding offer. An example? The Marina di Sant’Andrea with its shipyard and its storage.

We are talking about the best landing place in the Northern Adriatic and we explain, in short, why.

The Marina di Sant’Andrea is located in the magical lagoon of Marano, near Lignano Sabbiadoro and Grado, has a seabed that at the minimum point reaches 5 meters and is equipped with every type of service, including a fantastic swimming pool that you can see immediately in the interesting video HERE.

One of the best shipyards in the Mediterraneo

But what we recommend you to visit is the shipyard of the Marina di sant'Andrea, a true Italian excellence.

A few numbers to make you better understand this reality:

more than 130,000 square meters of uncovered storage area

15,000 square meters of sheds with a height of 10 meters for covered storage

1,000 square meters of heated spray booths (44 x 20 meters)

800 square meters of carpentry

1,500 square meters between workshops and laboratories

From the small boat to the maxiyacht is able to perform from the simple interventions of specialized service to the most complex refits. For this reason it has been chosen as authorized service center for the Adriatic Sea by Nautor’s Swan and Solaris.

A peculiarity of the shipyard of the Marina di Sant’Andrea is to have an internal carpentry department and to be able to perform also total refits with all the services within the shipyard itself.

To know in detail also how it works and what the storage service offers.

And if you want to know everything about Marina di Sant'Andrea and its services.

