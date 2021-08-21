How is the new Hallberg-Rassy 50 bigger than 55?

An absolute preview at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show for a boat that when on the water will make a bang.

You can find her exclusively in the port of the boat show, it is the brand new Hallberg-Rassy 50, the latest addition to the range of the legendary Swedish shipyard that goes from 34 to 64 feet. All models can be found on display HERE.

The Hallberg-Rassy 50 beats the 55th in comfort



You should immediately visit the boat on the dock at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show.

You will discover how the craftsmen on the construction site, the Rassy family and the great designer German Frers have succeeded with the new Hallberg-Rassy 50 in having a waterline that is up to 50 cm (1′ 8″) longer than on the Hallberg-Rassy 55 and a width that is 33 cm at its widest point and even 1.08 m at the transom.

You will also find a preview of the boat’s construction photos. And you will understand the professionalism behind the Hallberg-Rassy product.

Ultimately a new generation Hallberg-Rassy, in keeping with the shipyard’s tradition of building boats to truly sail with a unique design, in spite of passing fads. A true Hallberg-Rassy!

