The umbrella for the boat that doesn’t care about the blowing wind

Among the hundreds of nautical products at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show you will also find what you do not expect. As in the stand of Yachtingline, a Florentine company specialized in the realization of umbrellas for boats.

It seems obvious, what is different from a garden umbrella than a boat umbrella? Very, very much. Yachtingline’s technicians have developed a line of boat sun umbrellas that take into account the differences that a seemingly simple product must have when used on a boat.



A stable umbrella when the wind blows

In the Yachtingline stand they explain that they have developed a system, the Multivalvola® System, an exclusive patent of Yachtingline that has revolutionized the very idea of a sun umbrella.

What does it do? The wind flows between the canopy flaps and therefore does not oppose its thrust. This results in greater stability of the parasol.

As far as ventilation is concerned, the warm air that forms under the canopy is free to escape, thus allowing better ventilation.

If you open the brochure in the Yachtingline stand in the accessories hall of our boat show you will also discover many other exclusivity, such as the beauty of the design, the variety of fabrics and many practical solutions and the wise use of materials suitable for use at sea. For this reason Yachtingline is world leader in this particular segment.

Visit Yachtingline stand now, so you won’t say when you’re on vacation under the scorching sun in the roadstead: “Ah, if you’d thought of a sun umbrella earlier!”

