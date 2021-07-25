Enter the world of TAG Heuer and discover its magnificent chronographs

developed and seo specialist Franco Danese

23 July 2021
At the Milan Yachting Week – the digital Boat Show there is an exceptional official timekeeper. TAG Heuer, prestigious Swiss chronograph brand already partnered with Intrepid in the 1960s, more recently with Oracle, winner of the America’s Cup in San Francisco in 2013, of the TAG Heuer VELA Cup, cultivates the passion, innovation, spirit of freedom and adventure of sailing and those who go to sea.

You should visit TAG Heuer’s stand to see how, since 1892, when the company patented one of the world’s first waterproof sports chronograph cases, the sea inspired the company to push the limits.

The history of the sea at your wrist

You will find all the most beautiful chronographs of the Aquaracer series, the series inspired by water, able to withstand up to 300 meters of depth: as TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5, the new Calibre 7 GMT automatic or the one designed specifically for ladies Lady Aquaracer quartz.

A TAG Heuer that will be yours only: here is how

But there is one model that is particularly dear to us. The personalized one for the 45th anniversary of the Giornale della Vela: TAG Heuer has created 3 customized Special Editions of its legendary Aquaracer watch for owners, crews and lovers of the sea.

Only 45 copies of each of the 3 versions of the Aquaracer in Custom Special Edition, as many as the 45 years of the newspaper. This is the best “greeting card” that TAG Heuer could dedicate to the Giornale della Vela. With the “Vela” logo engraved on the edge of the case, to be personalized with the name of the boat or the owner, in a precious package to be discovered.

CLICK HERE AND EXPLORE THE TAG HEUER PAVILION AT MILAN YACHTING WEEK

