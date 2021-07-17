What are the secrets of Hallberg-Rassy? Discover them with the new 40C

At Milan Yachting Week – The digital Boat Show, exclusively, you can discover the secret of the success of Hallberg-Rassy that has lasted for 75 years.

You should explore the Swedish shipyard’s stand to understand how the Rassy family, which owns 100% of the shipyard, has managed to maintain the tradition, seaworthiness and strength that have made the fortune of Hallberg-Rassy, continuously renewing its products.

This mix of tradition and innovation is the origin of the success of Hallberg-Rassy, which has produced 9,400 boats since 1943. A record. And it is also the reason for the incredible value retention of all used Hallberg-Rassy boats over the years.

Only 40 feet but it’s as big as 44

The new Hallberg-Rassy 40C is an example of how to renew tradition. You should immediately visit the boat on the dock at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show. You will discover how the shipyard’s craftsmen, the Rassy family and the great designer German Frers have succeeded, for example, with the new 40C in achieving volumes equivalent to the HR44 in terms of saloon, aft cabin and galley.

In combination with a cockpit that has exactly the same dimensions as the HR44.

Experts at the shipyard explain how they managed to achieve fantastic sailing performance, thanks to the new latest-generation Frers hull with double rudder blade.

The Hallberg-Rassy 40C is certainly one of the most successful models of the Swedish yard in recent years. Enjoy your visit on the boat!

If you want to know more contact the site with a click

To whom this boat is addressed, how it is built, how it sails…just click HERE to discover it in detail.

You will also find all the other models of Hallberg-Rassy, from 340 to 64.

And if you would like to discuss this with a shipyard manager or book a visit via email or whatsapp, you will find buttons in the booth to activate the contact with a click.