Swan 48, the boat for life at Milan Yachting Week

Moored at the dock in the port of Milan Yachting Week – The digital boat show there is the right boat for those looking for the perfect 14 meters “Blue water”, the one that never goes out of fashion and allows you to live on board as in a house, without setting limits in long range navigation.

The boat is the new Swan 48 and you should visit it now.

The all-new Swan 48 in keeping with the Swan quality tradition

Just look at the Swan 48 image gallery in our digital boat show and you’ll see that this new generation of yachts from the Finnish shipyard has taken a leap forward, maintaining the build quality, timeless design and sailing performance synonymous with Nautor Swan around the world.

The secret of the success of this new boat, which in just one year has already been produced in dozens of examples, is to be at the forefront of technology and design.

All this, however, while respecting the Nautor tradition and in particular this model, the Swan 48, which is now in its third generation. The first two 48 have become yachting icons. The first in 1971 and the second generation in 1995.

The secrets of the new Swan 48 are these

Why was the Swan 48 so successful? We give you some previews of the technical and aesthetic contents that make it unique and that you can deepen by visiting the boat HERE

The deckhouse that takes up the wedge design characteristic of the Swan but made current with harmonic lines of new design.

The cockpit in full Swan style with a bow section dedicated to the guests and completely protected by a sprayhood as well as by a large bimini.

The beach can also be equipped with direct access to the garage for the tender

The main saloon is a large open space located in the center of the boat with a chart table available in three configurations: “pinball” (with the table that can be lowered to create a long sofa / berth), facing forward with seat and storage compartment, or with table and sofa.

All the tanks placed at the bottom of the boat to improve sailing comfort.

A new hull designed by Frers that allows to reduce skidding

The quality of construction, systems and wiring that you can see in the video HERE

If you want to know more contact the site with a click

For those who use the Swan 48, how it is built, how it navigates … just click HERE to find out in detail. And if you would like to go deeper with a site manager or book a visit through an email or a whatsapp, in the stand you will find the buttons to activate the contact with one click