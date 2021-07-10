Swan 48, the boat for life at Milan Yachting Week

Moored at the dock in the port of Milan Yachting Week – The digital boat show there is the right boat for those looking for the perfect 14 meters “Blue water”, the one that never goes out of fashion and allows you to live on board as in a house, without setting limits in long range navigation.
The boat is the new Swan 48 and you should visit it now.
Just look at the Swan 48 image gallery in our digital boat show and you’ll see that this new generation of yachts from the Finnish shipyard has taken a leap forward, maintaining the build quality, timeless design and sailing performance synonymous with Nautor Swan around the world.
The secret of the success of this new boat, which in just one year has already been produced in dozens of examples, is to be at the forefront of technology and design.
All this, however, while respecting the Nautor tradition and in particular this model, the Swan 48, which is now in its third generation. The first two 48 have become yachting icons. The first in 1971 and the second generation in 1995.
Why was the Swan 48 so successful? We give you some previews of the technical and aesthetic contents that make it unique and that you can deepen by visiting the boat HERE
For those who use the Swan 48, how it is built, how it navigates … just click HERE to find out in detail. And if you would like to go deeper with a site manager or book a visit through an email or a whatsapp, in the stand you will find the buttons to activate the contact with one click
