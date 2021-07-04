The boat is safer with Polytechno’s anti-Covid system

Yachting Week – The digital boat show in the accessories pavilion you will find an indispensable product in this period.

We are talking about the most effective system of sanitizing environments on the market, SECURE 4 SEA_AnTI-COVID Protection, certified by the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health.

You can find it in the stand of SECURE 4 SEA by POLYTECHNO Engineering also famous for its automatic fire fighting system.

SECURE 4 SEA®_AnTI-COVID PROTECTION you can buy it now in the built-in version by clicking HERE

It is a device, portable or fixed, that sanitizes the room and all surfaces in 3 minutes for a duration of 7-10 days. It is activated by remote control in a simple and intuitive way.

How does SECURE 4 SEA®_AnTI-COVID Protection work?

The action of Silver Ions stabilized with the biocide Didecil-Dimethylammonium almost completely eliminates the presence of bacteria, viruses, fungi, harmful microorganisms and above all reduces the viral load of envelope viruses.

How do I install SECURE 4 SEA®_AnTI-COVID Protection?

There are two versions. There is a portable version that sanitizes environments up to 50 sqm. Then there is the fixed installation version that is easy to install “plug and play” that also has the function of eliminating bad smells such as smoke, food, chemical agents and those derived from pets, and improves air quality.

Learn more

In the stand of SECURE 4 SEA by POLYTECHNO Engineering you will find the innovative SECURE 4 SEA®_AnTI-COVID protection and also other products and services. Find out which are by clicking directly here.

You can also talk directly with experts via email or whatsapp or by booking an appointment.

And if you want to buy SECURE 4 SEA by POLYTECHNO Engineering products now and receive them at home click HER