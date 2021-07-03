VIDEO The double mainsail of Luna Rossa explained… by the mainsailer of Luna Rossa

developed and seo specialist Franco Danese

2 July 2021
Today, in the events pavilion of the Milan Yachting Week – the Digital Boat Show we are going to discover one of the other secrets of the AC75 flying Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team: the so-called “double mainsail” (or “soft wing”), mounted on the 26 meters mast. To tell you how it works and why the two-membrane system is more performing than a traditional mainsail, we turned to the person who probably knows it better. Pietro Sibello, great sailor but above all … Luna Rossa’s randista! We will see how it is made, because there is no boom, where the team has “filed” to optimize the aerodynamics, and much more!

Good vision!

CLICK HERE AND WATCH THE VIDEOINTERVIEW WITH PIETRO SIBELLO

WHO IS PIETRO SIBELLO

Born in Albenga in 1979, he approached sailing at the age of eight years, starting to race at high levels on Optimist and 470. In 1998, together with his brother, Pietro climbed the 49er and, in the following four years, became one of the strongest helmsmen in the world, winning a European Championship and winning 3 bronze medals at the World Championships.

After the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Olympics, he qualifies Italy for the London 2012 Olympics. In the last two years he also achieved excellent results in the Melges, Moth and GC32 classes. This is the second America’s Cup with Luna Rossa.

CLICK HERE AND WATCH THE VIDEOINTERVIEW WITH PIETRO SIBELLO

DISCOVER ALL THE SECRETS OF LUNA ROSSA FOIL AND CFD WITH MARIO CAPONNETTO

WATCH OUR INTERVIEW WITH SKIPPER AND TEAM LEADER MAX SIRENA

DISCOVER THE LUNA ROSSA PAVILION AT MILAN YACHTING WEEK

