METEOMED. What will the weather be like?

Happy birthday Laser! The world’s most popular boat blows out 50 candles
18 June 2021
What’s the weather like at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show? Good, excellent and always updated at Meteomed’s booth (CLICK HERE)

Meteomed, here are the weather forecasts that make you feel comfortable

The Meteomed weather forecast service for the Mediterranean that you find at the digital boat show offers the possibility to get a 10% discount. This applies to those who subscribe to premium services simply by clicking on the link at the stand.

What Meteomed is and why it is an indispensable service for those who go to sea by boat is told well by the meteorologist/marinologist Paolo Corazzon in the exclusive interview that you should listen to.

We anticipate the main contents of the unique service offered through the proprietary multi-channel platform that can be used by web, mobile, phone, SMS, e-mail.

Because it is the most reliable meteorological service in Italy

The strength of Meteomed, you will understand when you visit the stand, is the updating and accuracy of the forecasts. Mteomed has the largest operational center of meteorologists in Italy that shares with 3B Meteo, the most accurate and reliable Italian weather forecast service in Italy.

On the basis of this advantage, which no one else can have, Meteomed develops all the customized services for the boating industry, up to give you the forecasts along the navigation through the weather and a series of alerts that you can set directly. Just to mention two examples of the service available. You should go and discover the variety of services offered by the leader in nautical weather forecasts:

And if you want to learn more about the Meteomed Yachting Top service that provides you with 20 meteorologists 7 days a week, click here now

With whatsapp to learn more, now

If you want to learn more and get more personalized info, just click on the Chat button. They will answer you right away.

ENTER THE METEOMED STAND AT THE MILAN YACHTING WEEK

