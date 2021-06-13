developed and seo specialist Franco Danese

How to save your wallet and boat with the right insurance

11 June 2021
There is a fundamental service that protects your portfolio, tailor-made for your boat, in the service pavilion of Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show.

We are talking about insurance tailored for any type of boat, new or used of any size. A service that offers in its stand David Assicurazioni, leader in nautical policies.

A different service that saves your wallet

Why are David Assicurazioni’s service and offers different from the usual insurance? As he explains in the video interview Michele Arrigazzi, CEO of the insurance broker company, this broker offers personalized advice for the stipulation of the Body Insurance Policy, which is nothing more than the name of the policy that in the world of cars is called Kasko.

Discover here the detail of the special “all-risks” Corpi “all-risks” policy tailored for those who go on a boat offering David Assicurazioni and get a quote. They do it directly by clicking on the button in the booth.

How to avoid bad surprises

The consulting service offered by this broker concerns the best price on the market with service provided by the most reliable companies in the market. It also avoids you from having bad surprises, avoiding the traps that sometimes prevent compensation. You can discover it at David Assicurazioni’s stand at Milano Yachting Week.

To find out more

If you want to learn more and receive more personalized info, just click on the email or whatsapp button. You will receive an answer immediately.

