Throw away the metal backstay, the textile is better. Thanks to Regatta

Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show in the accessories pavilion you will find high technology applied to the tops of sailing boats. Let’s talk about the sheets, halyards, stays that can be found in the stand of Punto Nautico XL that displays the products of the Spanish brand Regatta.

Yes, because many people underestimate the importance of a good peak in the world of sailing. Excessive elongation under stress, low resistance to wear and tear can cause big trouble when sailing.

Ropes, sheets, halyards of Regatta prevent any problems with their quality and the use of high-tech materials such as Dynema, Kevlar, polyester anti UV rays.

Regatta products are adopted by the Olympic sailing team and are on board of the world’s best racing and cruising boats.

The stern forestay is now in textiles

To make you understand what you will find in the Punto Nautico XL/Regatta stand, take for example a product of the America’s Cup Line.

It’s called Oceanic Vectran designed to be used exclusively for backstay (or stern forestay as you like it). It changes the life of a boat, instead of the “old forestay” metal is installed a soft textile forestay that has a virtually zero elongation, with a small diameter and exceptional features. Discover its features here:

Four Regatta product lines for each type of boat

Discover in the Punto Nautico XL stand the four product lines that characterize the Regatta production, each one specific for a specific type of use:

Here they are in preview:

– America’s Cup Line for high performance and competition offshore boats, elongation less than 1%.

– Performance Line for racing and cruising boats also oceanic, lengthening less than 1.5%.

– Cruising Line for offshore cruising boats, lengthening less than 5%

– Dinghy Line for drifts of all kinds, from those for daily trips to those for racing, lengthening from 1 to 5%.

Learn more

In the booth of Punto Nautico XL/Regatta you will find the best of the world of peaks. Find out which are by clicking directly here: you can also talk directly with the experts by email or whatsapp or by booking an appointment.