Have you noticed that antifouling paints have changed? Discover them!

At Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show there is a range of antifouling paints that guarantee a certain result in compliance with the anti-pollution regulations, for every need of the sailboat and dinghy.

You can find it in the stand of the Boero Group that has been doing this job since 1831. The products that are worth a visit are from the Veneziani Yachting line, leader in the antifouling segment. In the booth of the Boero Group, of which Veneziani is part, presents its new three top products, here they are.

The antifouling that the more you navigate, the cleaner you get

Omnirace is the antifouling that lasts one year and is self-sanding. This means that the hull cleans itself while you sail. The more you leave the harbor with your boat, the more it acts on the biocides that keep the marine flora away.

Inside the Omnirace product exhibited in the Boero Group stand at Milano Yachting Week you will find a technical data sheet that explains application methods, detailed characteristics and necessary quantities to use.

In this way your boat goes faster with carbon

Speedy Carbonium is the antifouling preferred by those who want to increase the performance of their sailboat. It allows the hull an exceptional smoothness thanks to the use of carbon in the mixture, which is bicomponent. The carbon in fact allows to increase the smoothness in contact with water. This is why Speedy Carbonium is also adopted by the most famous and winning racing boats. Inside the product sheet of Speedy Carbonium exhibited in the Boero Group stand at Milano Yachting Week you will find a technical sheet that explains application methods, detailed characteristics and necessary quantities to be used.

Better a clean hull inflatable boat

Gummipaint AF is a specific antifouling for the hulls of inflatable boats with elastic hull (neoprene, rubberized canvas, PVC and Hypalon). Therefore very suitable for tenders. Gummipaint AF has the characteristic to adhere adapting to the unstable surface of these inflatables. Inside the Gummipaint AF product sheet displayed in the Gruppo Boero booth at Milano Yachting Week you will find a technical data sheet that explains application methods, detailed characteristics and necessary quantities to use.

Learn more

In the stand of Boero/Veneziani there are also many other products for hulls. Find out which ones are by clicking HERE: you can also talk directly with the Boero/Venetians experts by email or whatsapp or by booking an appointment.