Bamar GFSE 8. The new generation of jib furler has arrived.

If you want to see what the present future of furling is, at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show visit the stand of Bamar that with these deck accessories has made history and produced them for over 40 years.

The world’s largest jib furler now on your boat

But what has changed in the vultures, hadn’t everything already been invented? As he explains in the video interview that you can see and listen to Francesco Tamburini of Bamar tells what has changed in the last generation of furlers.

From the experience of the Bamar furlers installed on the largest sailing boat in the world, today even on “normal” boats you can mount an evolved and innovative furler. Tamburini considers this new product the protagonist of the Bamar stand at Milano Yachting Week. It is called GFSE 8.

The name is nothing more than an acronym for “flanged ball furling on deck“. In simple terms, we are talking about the new generation of furlers, of which Bamar is the leader, which no longer have the voluminous outer drum on the bow, on deck. The furling and forestay adjustment system is all hidden below deck.

It is not only a question of aesthetics, but also of functionality and practicality. The extreme bow changes its appearance.

Bamar with the new GSFE 8 has managed to build with the same technology as the superyachts this furling system for boats from 50 feet. Obviously it is electric (hydraulic on larger boat versions) and uses sophisticated materials and design and construction technology to reduce weight and size.

Find out how Bamar's technicians have realized the new GFSE 8 taxi jib, how this new accessory is made and how it can be mounted on board

You will also be able to talk directly with Bamar’s experts by email and, maybe, go to see it live by booking an appointment.