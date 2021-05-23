Felci Cat80. The catamaran of the future

A leap forward, towards a new future in the world of boats. Just watch the exclusive video realized for the Milano Yachting Week – The Digital Boat Show by Felci Yacht Design to realize it with your own eyes.

What can you see in preview? A boat, an 80-foot catamaran, which is no longer just a boat but also a villa on the sea. Easy to say, difficult to realize.

The idea: the boat/house of the future is born

Hear directly from Umberto Felci and Lorenzo Giovannozzi, the souls of the Italian design studio, as they describe it, you will realize what is behind this project: “A great work of design and synthesis therefore, in which years of experience and a futuristic vision of the sailing boat come together. This is transformed, from a means of transport and leisure, to which to combine a comfortable life on board, into something different. In an almost completely autonomous entity, in which to live even long periods of time, as in a luxurious villa by the sea, with which you can easily (and quickly) change the scenarios and settings”.

How to see the sailing boat that becomes the alternative to the villa by the sea

