Swan 58, discover all the secrets of bluewater according to Nautor’s!

Here is a preview of a shipyard that is a piece of nautical history, Nautor’s Swan.

We are talking about the brand new Swan 58 currently under construction and that you can learn about in detail in the Nautor’s Swan stand.

But first know that…

EXPLORE SWAN’S BOOTH AT MILAN YACHTING WEEK!

Inside the product page Swan 58 at Milano Yachting Week you will find more photos, a beautiful video about the construction of the boat, the brochure and many other multimedia contents! In the stand you can find the Swan range: ClubSwan 36 and 50, Swan 48, 54, 58, 65, 78, 98 and 120. But that’s not all: through the contact form (book a visit/info request) you can talk directly with the shipyard to get all the information about the boats, book a visit to the shipyard and, why not, book a boat test at the Scarlino Private Boat Show in Swan, scheduled from October 16th to 20th…

SWAN 58, THE BLUEWATER ACCORDING TO SWAN

The latest arrival of the Swan Line, the 58, is a real Bluewater yacht, with all the typical features for this purpose, but without any compromise in terms of performance and pleasure of steering the boat. Welcome to the new Swan Bluewater Concept.

Bluewater cruising is a concept that immediately brings the dream of traveling the world, visiting remote paradises and meeting welcoming native people. When it’s time to realize this dream and choose the right boat, however, only then you start to focus on priorities: safety first, comfort second, autonomy third. Of course, all this at a cost – potentially performance and the pleasure of sailing. Well, this so far… The new Swan 58 was designed around this very concept: a real Bluewater yacht, with all the typical features for this purpose, but without any compromise in terms of performance and pleasure of steering the boat. Welcome to the new Swan Bluewater Concept.

Design: the architect German Frers

“The Swan 58 was designed at the same time as its younger sister, the Swan 48. It follows the same well-proven and successful hull design concept; powerful, well balanced and with a marine shape, safe and pleasant to drive. On the 58, a true Blue Water yacht destined to sail in comfort anywhere in the world, the bow sections have been softened with the idea of allowing a softer upwind gait than the sea normally encountered in 4/5 wind conditions.

The final length was determined after an in-depth study of the interior volume to accommodate three “full size en suite” cabins plus a possible fourth, a comfortable saloon, a large galley, together with the space needed to adapt to all the complements and machinery required by today’s high standards of living, and the need to accommodate a possible temporary crew member. Thanks to the relatively long deckhouse, the large windows, the numerous hatchways, the hull windows and the spaciousness in the cabin, inside the 58 you have the feeling of being in a much larger, bright and well ventilated yacht. On the other hand, the freeboard is lower than normal.

The anchor is stowed on the full bowsprit and the winch on a special watertight compartment below deck. On deck there is the typical series of winches near the cockpit and the double steering positions. The cockpit is equipped with two twin tables surrounded by L-shaped sofas more than 2 meters long. At the front end of the sleek and unobtrusive deckhouse, there is a dedicated sunbed. As for the appendages, with the standard twin rudders, the new model offers four keel options, standard, shallow, telescopic and regatta. The racing keel comes with a performance package to match, which can include a square top mainsail, a racing bowsprit, upgrades in rigging and deck equipment. I expect this new model to become a classic that will remain young and active for many years to come.

Swan 58 – Deck

Starting from a stern cockpit and following the evolution of the layout of the Swan 48 bridge, the 58 bridge presents some new features never seen before on a Swan of this size. The concept is simple: to give maximum comfort and maximum livability at rest, together with maximum efficiency for sailing with a reduced crew, without losing the ability to race with a full crew. As always, the nerve center is the cockpit, which was developed following the distribution of space that distinguishes Swan: the stern area dedicated to sunbathing and access to the sea, through a large platform that gives access to the large garage of the tender, the central part where all the navigation maneuvers and rudder stations are concentrated, and the bow area, dedicated to guests, protected by the integrated splash guard and the bimini easy to store. An area where the main novelties are concentrated.

The width of the hull in the cockpit allows an L-shaped design of the bench served by two separate cockpit tables, these are characterized by additional folding doors to double their size becoming a very large single table that can accommodate up to 10 guests in dining mode, and also have the possibility to lower to convert the seats into a sunbathing area. With all these different positions, the cockpit can be adapted to any possible situation, making this area a fantastic platform to enjoy life on board in any condition.

The rest of the deck is a combination of comfort areas, such as the large sunbathing areas at the front of the deckhouse, and practicality, such as the position of the jib trolleys, which give the best angle of trim leaving free passage in the side passages, or the spacious forepeak, plenty of space to store sails and bulky equipment. All designed with elegant and discreet lines, in typical Swan style.

Swan 58 – Interior

Designed for bluewater cruising, the Swan 58’s interiors have been conceived as a combination of luxury and comfortable living spaces, storage and volumes for security systems and equipment. The standard layout offers three guest cabins and three bathrooms, with the option of adding a guest/crew cabin in the middle of the ship and an additional crew cabin with toilet and sink in the forward locker. The saloon, more than 5 meters long, has plenty of natural light and ventilation, with an overall height of more than 2 meters and a beautiful view through the large windows of the hull. The dinette spans the entire width, offering a dining area that can accommodate up to 10 people and a table that can vary in size depending on use, facilitating access to the entire seating area. On the starboard side, a series of possible combinations allows the owner to customize this area according to his needs. The galley has been designed to be practical both at anchor and under sail, with a 360° design that offers support during skidding and numerous worktops accessible both inside and outside the galley. A special cabinet is dedicated to the dishes, complete with a removable tray to facilitate the storage of delicate porcelain on board.

The navigation station is proposed in five different layouts, from the traditional forward facing chart table to the office desk complete with seat and drawers. The forward cabin provides owners with a real suite where they can enjoy their private time without compromise. The bed is oversized (205×165 m) and complete with 3 removable integrated dashboards that allow its use during navigation; it is fully accessible on three sides. At guests’ disposal there are two en-suite cabins, offered with two possible arrangements: two separate beds or a generous queen size. Throughout the boat, storage volumes are available in different shapes, from drawers to lockers to volumes under the seats, to allow a better organization of equipment and personal belongings and make your cruises without problems.