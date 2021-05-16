The newborn boat that will never become old: Franchini Mia 63

It has just been born, but the Franchini Mia 63 is already destined to become a cult boat. One of those evergreen models that even after years keep their charm intact. How do you design and build a boat like this? Click here to enter the Franchini Yachts stand, where the new Franchini Mia 63 is on display.

Franchini Mia 63

The brand new Franchini Mia 63 has been designed to meet the needs of different owners. So here it has been developed a version with T-Top, an Open version, a Hard Top and a Sport Fly.

Franchini Yachts: first the Italian lobster, now the sport cruiser.

Massimo Franchini, one of the greats of the Italian shipbuilding industry in the world, is the inventor of the Italian-style lobster. The unique characteristic of Franchini’s boats, since ever, is that they are those rare boats that do not go out of fashion and do not age. And it is not little.

So it will be with his latest creation, the Mia 63 T-Top that Franchini defines as Sport cruiser. Mia 63 is in fact sporty in line and comfortable and safe as the best cruiser boats. Looking at the photos, the video and the story of this new boat you immediately realize that it is different from the others. A motor boat with attention to detail as only a shipyard with such a prestigious history can achieve.

The ingenious solutions of the Mia 63

Mia 63, is not only this, it also has an attractive design, timeless precisely, and also has a myriad of ingenious solutions resulting from great experience. And spectacular and at the same time rational exterior and interior spaces.

All you have to do is visit the Franchini Mia 63 on the dock at Milano Yachting Week to discover its features, read about the new concepts that inspired it, look at the first photos while sailing, those of the interior and the deck.

