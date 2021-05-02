The dream boat. It is called Euphoria 68, Frers designed it.

In the marina reserved for sailing boats of the Milan Yachting Week – The digital boat show there is one of the most fascinating and intriguing boats of the last year.

The dream boat of those who know about sailing. Let’s talk about the Euphoria 68 from the Sirena Marine shipyard. We do not exaggerate in saying that it is one of those boats that makes proud who owns it, just visit it at the digital boat show to understand why.

In Euphoria 68 – 21.04 meters of boat – the Sirena Marine shipyard has gathered the best of the masters of design, materials, construction techniques to achieve this result.

It was designed by an archistar, German Frers. And you can see

German Frers, who designed the water lines and the design of the boat, is one of the most celebrated nautical archistars. He is recognized for his ability to make boats that are yachting classics that never age. And on the Euphoria 68 his skills are best expressed to us.

Just visit the boat at Milan Yachting Week, watch the extensive photo gallery and videos to realize it.

A superyacht interior between tradition and innovation

Even the interior layout of the Euphoria 68, designed by the famous Design Unlimited studio, does not betray expectations. Everything is rational, spacious and bright with the use of excellent materials. Tradition and innovation are well mixed with wisdom.

Here too you just need to scroll through the stand at Milano Yachting Week, photos and details of the interior to understand what quality and good taste reign in the Euphoria 68.

There is another exclusive feature in this boat. Listening to the interview with Federico Martini, at the entrance of the Sirena Marine stand, you will discover that Sirena Marine for this Euphoria 68 provides high levels of customization, like on a superyacht.

If you want to know more contact the site with a click

To whom this boat is addressed, how it is built, how it sails…just click here to discover it in detail. And if you want to go deeper with a shipyard manager or book a visit through an email or a whatsapp, in the stand you will find the buttons to activate the contact with a click.