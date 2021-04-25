This is a 10-meter cruiser, but it looks much bigger

At Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show on the dock you will find the motor boat that lets you enter the magical world of cruises with family and friends in just ten meters. And it is not registered because the hull length is under 10 meters.

Sealine C330, the 10 meters cruising motor boat

It is called Sealine C330 and you can find it in the stand of Blu Service, importer for Italy of one of the most famous and reliable shipyards, guarantee of high quality.

Entering the stand of Blu Service you will find all the information to understand what is the reality of Sealine, which today is part of the great German group Hanse. Listening to the interview, at the entrance of the stand, a technician welcomes you and allows you to get a first idea. About the peculiarities of the Sealine C 330.

Sealine C330: more space in ten meters? Here is how to do it

Then, all you have to do is click on the Sealine C330 product that you find in evidence, to know everything about this boat that in just ten meters contains all the comfort of a much larger motor boat.

The work of Sealine and the famous English designer Bill Dixon ensures that the space is used to the maximum, but with class and great taste. Easy to say in such a small size, very difficult to make. With family or friends a real cruiseA salon/terrace that opens and closes.

On deck with a cockpit that opens and closes thanks to the intelligent use of windows, on the Sealine C 330 seems to be on a sheltered salon that turns into a terrace open to the sea with kitchen. Thanks to the inboard motorization, space is also gained at the stern, where there is a large platform overlooking the sea.

The great work of Dixon can be seen even more in the interior with two cabins and a large bathroom area, illuminated by large hull windows. In short, the ideal boat not only for day trips but also for a real cruise with friends or family.

The advantage of being a Sealine

All you have to do is visit the Sealine C 330 on the dock at Milano Yachting Week to discover its features, read about the new concepts that inspired it, look at the first photos while sailing, those of the interior and the deck and a nice video.

Just a click to get in touch

And if you want to go deeper with a Sealine Italia site manager or book a visit through an email or whatsapp, in the stand you will find the buttons to contact Blue Service with a click.