Sunseeker will change the open. Discover the new Predator 60 EVO

The Sunseeker Predator 60 EVO is among the most interesting motorboats at Milano Yachting Week – The digital boat show. This motor yacht is an absolute novelty for the Mediterranean: here is the brand-new Sunseeker Predator 60 EVO.

Sunseeker Predator 60 EVO at Milano Yachting Week

Simply enter the Sunseeker stand and immerse yourself in the history of motor yachting. Listening to the interview, at the entrance of the stand, you will find all the information to orientate yourself in the world of the English yard that is one of the few that has ranges for fly, open, performance yachts from 50 feet.

The new generation of Sunseeker starts with the Predator 60 EVO

But the big news in preview at the digital motorboat show is this 60 foot open. The Sunseeker Predator 60 EVO has all the ingredients to renew the success of the Sunseeker open range. The shipyard in this segment has made motorboat history, making it famous all over the world.

What about the new Sunseeker 60 foot open? Without a doubt it is a leap forward to a new generation of open, the first model in the new Sunseeker product development plan, with innovative features and a truly sophisticated interior design. All you have to do is visit this new boat on the dock at Milan Yachting Week and discover its features. Read about the new concepts that inspired it, look at the first sailing photos, the interior and deck photos.

The secrets of Sunseeker, yachting icon

By visiting the stand, you will also discover the new fly, also a Mediterranean preview, the Manhattan 68 and above all the secrets that have made this British shipyard an icon of the world boating industry, even in the fly segment.

