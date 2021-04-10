Never as now has it become a solution to the current situation. Never as now is a safe alternative for a different vacation, whenever and wherever you want, not by the sea but directly on the sea.

We are talking about taking a break, even just a weekend out of season, using an entire boat exclusively, instead of the traditional stay in a hotel or B&B, moored in a beautiful port of some of the most fascinating places in Italy. At any time of the year, out of the chaos but close to the town.

This alternative is there, it’s just a click away and you can find it at Milano Yachting Week at Letyourboat booth.

All over Italy directly on the sea with a boat just for you

There are hundreds of boats available, sailing and motor boats, that Letyourboat makes available in dozens of ports throughout Italy, chosen for their proximity to the town and for the characteristics of pleasantness. To discover how it works and to access in a click to the offers just visit the product “Sleeping in the boat at berth with Letyourboat“.

Become a shipowner for one night

Some example? You only need 50 euros per night to sleep on the Armilla, a sailboat moored at the port of Genoa, 110 to experience what a romantic night on the Gulf of Naples on the motoryacht Alfea.

And you can also use the kitchen on board if you don’t want to go out to dinner and enjoy the evening on the sea.

You can become the owner for a night on a luxury motoryacht or a sporty sailboat. Because the boat you choose is yours, exclusively, for the period you choose.

Make money with your boat

In the interview at the entrance of the Letyourboat stand one of the founders of this innovative platform, Walter Vassallo, explains well how the service and other features of Letyourboat work. For example, if you have a boat at a nice harbour, you can enter it in the Letyourboat database, rent it and put it on your income!

If you want to learn more and get more personalized info, just click on the Chat button. They will answer you right away.