Toy 36: one of the best loabsters in the world

The Toy Marine Toy 36 is truly unique boat, especially designed for an audience of enthusiasts and experts in motorboats, boating, and pure elegance. Today, however, there is a surprise: the Toy 36 is exclusively moored at our virtual dock at the Milan Yachting Week – The Digital Boat Show. We are therefore talking about one of the most appreciated boats in the world.

Toy 36, the lobster that set the standard

Toy 36 is generally considered the progenitor of the evolution of American lobster boats, in a modern key and with Italian taste. These boats are difficult to see because the Italian Toy Marine shipyard does not usually take part in any boat show and does not advertise them. Instead, you can find her exclusively at Milano Yachting Week.

Class and elegance, a truly custom-made boat



What about the boat? If you ask a motorboat expert about it, he will tell you nothing but good things about it and if you see it on the quay you will be able to say “What class…and what elegance!”. This 11 meter- boat is the only and original Toy Marine, a unique and unrepeatable boat. All Toy (47/51/67) Marine creations are exclusively custom-made boats,built around the needs of every single owner, as the founder Aldo Tomasina told us in the interview (Click here to take a look to the boat).

Toy Marine: how to book a visit onboard

Visiting the booth, you will also discover the new flybridge version of the Toy 36 and, above all, the secrets that have made her one of the most enduring successes in the Italian boating industry (34 units built). If you would like to talk to a shipyard manager or book a visit by e-mail or WhatsApp, please CLICK HERE.