Mooring has never been so easy with Harken

Harken CLR Mooring Winch: mooring and anchoring has never been so easy
Harken finds a solution to your mooring problems. In its booth, the American brand presents the revolutionary CLR Mooring Winch which allows, at the touch of a button, to automatically maneuver the pulling or releasing of the mooring lines. Moreover, CLR is telescopic (never seen before!) and disappears flush with the deck when not in use. No clutter and risk of stepping on your feet while walking on the deck. What’s more, it is incredibly lightweight and takes up very little space below deck.
An ingenious idea that solves the what is the main problem of almost all crews when entering the port: make mooring maneuvers easy, effortless, and without getting dirty or hurt when using the mooring lines.
There is also a version of CLR Mooring Winch that can be installed in the bow, for example when you have to maneuver a line attached to a buoy. An even more useful accessory when there are few and perhaps inexperienced people on board.
Harken CLR Mooring Winch can also be installed on sailing and motorboats from 45 feet (approx. 13.5 meters).
Additional info about Harken CLR Mooring Winch
Find out how Harken’s technicians have solved the problem, what this new accessory looks like, and how it can be fitted onboard by visiting the product on the booth at Milan Yachting Week, (CLICK HERE).
You can also talk directly with Harken’s experts via email or, if you prefer, go and see it first-hand by booking an appointment.
