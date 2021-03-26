Fire on board? This way you put it out even if you are not there

Fires on board are a nightmare for many sailors. But now, there is a technology, called Aerpro Marine, which allows you to control and extinguish the fire on board a boat even if you are not there.

Fire on board: you can install Aerpro Marine also in retrofit

As told by CEO Andrea Azzolini, Aerpro Marine is today the only system actually certified in the field of aerosol technology for the automatic extinguishing of fires on board.

With over two hundred systems installed, with the possibility to install it also in retrofit (when the boat is already sailing) this solution makes everyone sleep soundly. In fact, in this way every boat owner no longer risks having the terrible surprise of finding his boat in smoke. Aerpro Marine was born not only for large motor boats, but for every type of boat, including sailing boats.

This technology of Aerpro Marine, seems more current than ever at the end of this summer. Just scroll down the news of fires on board to understand how frequent these kinds of accidents are in reality. Said this a definitive solution of this type, not bound to the use of fire extinguishers to be manually operated, is surely to be taken into consideration.

