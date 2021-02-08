Lagoon Sixty 5: when the catamaran speaks the language of luxury cruising

The catamaran giant Lagoon, belonging to the Beneteau group, is ready to arrive on the market with a new luxury catamaran, the Lagoon Sixty 5, which together with the Seventy 7 (the flagship) can be considered as one of the “fuoriserie” models of the brand. What do you mean “fuoriserie”? Lagoon has decided to make these cats with something more than the rest of the range, giving these two models a more authentically ship-owning dimension and less addressed to the charter world. The Sixty 5, like its big sister, is in fact a luxury cat for owners and demanding sailors.

LAGOON SIXTY 5:

Lagoon Sixty 5 collects all the most modern trends of modern catamarans in terms of living areas. The upper deck in fact cannot be defined simply as a fly bridge but it is much more. It is not a simple area where maneuvers are postponed and the wheelhouse is positioned, but it is a real terrace on the sea equipped also with a refrigerator counter and sofas.

A part of the front area of the catamaran has been pierced in order to realize an additional bow cockpit, which can be accessed directly from the inside. Aft instead a classic living area spacious and functional. The three living areas, the aft one, the one inside, and the one in the bow, are communicating through sliding doors, almost to form a single large space, following the logic of interconnection between interior and exterior very much in vogue on modern cat.

AESTHETICS AND SAIL PLAN

From an aesthetic point of view, the boat is in continuity with the recent Lagoon production. The look is well cared for, with interesting flares on the hulls and a redan just above the waterline that moves the forms as well as being functional to divert the flow of water to keep the deck dry and to increase the volume of the hulls inside.

The sail plan, with a discrete vertical development, the sail area upwind starts from 268 square meters with square top mainsail and various options for the headsails. With its 40 tons of displacement and 20 meters of length, the Lagoon Sixty 5 is certainly a cat whose first objective is the comfortable cruise, but the performance promises to be interesting.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET: Lagoon Sixty 5

Length overall 20.55 m

Overall width 10 m

Draught 1.55 m

Freeboard 3.80 m

Displacement 40 tons

Sail area upwind 268 m²

Mainsail 170,5 m²

Genoa with furler 98 m²

Engine std Volvo D3

Fuel 2 x 650 l

Fresh water capacity 2 x 500 l

Berths 8/16 /

www.cata-lagoon.com