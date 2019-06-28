Queste sono le barche a vela più belle, e più grandi, al mondo. FOTO

developed and seo specialist Franco Danese

28 giugno 2019
Win Win, Javier Jaudenes, Baltic Yachts, 33m, il vincitore overall. The Superyacht Cup Palma 2019 © Sailing Energy / SYC

Questo è yachting allo stato puro, per veri cultori della bellezza. Stiamo parlando della Superyacht cup 2019, la regata che si è disputata a Palma e che ha ospitato alcune delle più belle big boat al mondo. Ultra moderne o classiche, super barche in carbonio o i J Class di un tempo. Gli ingredienti dello yachting di ieri e di oggi tutti insieme. La barca più piccola? Il 24 metri Saty Calm di Nautor’s Swan.

Il 52 metri Meteor

La più grande? Il 52 metri Meteor progettato da Dykstra Naval Architects.

Bequia, Stephens Waring Yacht Design, Brooklin Boat Yard. The Superyacht Cup Palma 2019 @ Sailing Energy / SYC
Topaz, Frank Pain/Hoek Design, Holland Yachtbouw, 42,7m. The Superyacht Cup Palma 2019 © Sailing Energy / SYC
Topaz, Frank Pain/Hoek Design, Holland Yachtbouw, 42,7m. © Sailing Energy / SYC 22 June, 2019.

Topaz, Frank Pain/Hoek Design, Holland Yachtbouw, 42,7m, Superyacht Cup Palma 2019, 23rd running of Europe’s largest and longest-running superyacht regatta from 19–22 June 2019.
Missy, Malcolm McKeon, Vitters Shippard, 33m, Superyacht Cup Palma 2019, 23rd running of Europe’s largest and longest-running superyacht regatta from 19–22 June 2019.
Superyacht Cup Palma 2019, 23rd running of Europe’s largest and longest-running superyacht regatta from 19–22 June 2019. ©SAILING ENERGY 20 June, 2019.

Win Win, un Baltic 108, è stata all’altezza del suo nome e si è imposta come la vincitrice assoluta della Superyacht Cup, con i vincitori di classe Topaz e Bequia che hanno anche potuto festeggiare il loro successo dopo tre giorni di regate ravvicinate e piacevoli momenti di socializzazione a terra.

www.superyachtcup.com

