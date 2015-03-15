Il Vanuatu, l’arcipelago della Melanesia paradiso della vela, è stato devastato dal ciclone Pam. Tutti i grandi navigatori (tra cui Bernard Moitessier) hanno avuto come scopo delle loro navigazioni nei mari del mondo Vanuatu, con le sue 83 isole incontaminate senza cemento, tra vulcani, spiagge e natura da sogno. Non a caso era considerato “il Paese più felice del mondo”. La gallery che vi mostriamo documenta tutta la forza distruttrice del ciclone. Una tempesta tropicale di quinta categoria con inondazioni, piogge e vento fino a 300 km/h. Per adesso si parla di 44 morti, ma è impossibile fare stime e il numero, purtroppo, è destinato a salire.

CHE DEVASTAZIONE!