GALLERY Vanuatu, il paradiso di Moitessier distrutto dall’uragano
Vento a 300 km/h, tempesta, indondazioni. Il Vanuatu, meta dei grandi navigatori (il più famoso è Moitessier) è stato devastato dal ciclone Pam
Il Vanuatu, l’arcipelago della Melanesia paradiso della vela, è stato devastato dal ciclone Pam. Tutti i grandi navigatori (tra cui Bernard Moitessier) hanno avuto come scopo delle loro navigazioni nei mari del mondo Vanuatu, con le sue 83 isole incontaminate senza cemento, tra vulcani, spiagge e natura da sogno. Non a caso era considerato “il Paese più felice del mondo”. La gallery che vi mostriamo documenta tutta la forza distruttrice del ciclone. Una tempesta tropicale di quinta categoria con inondazioni, piogge e vento fino a 300 km/h. Per adesso si parla di 44 morti, ma è impossibile fare stime e il numero, purtroppo, è destinato a salire.
CHE DEVASTAZIONE!
Thanks for another informative website. Where else may I get that type of information written in such an ideal way? I’ve a challenge that I am just now running on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
I precisely wanted to appreciate you again. I’m not certain what I would have used in the absence of the hints documented by you concerning this subject. Certainly was a very terrifying issue in my view, however , encountering the specialised fashion you handled the issue forced me to cry for gladness. I’m thankful for your information and in addition trust you know what an amazing job you have been providing educating the others by way of your website. I am certain you’ve never got to know all of us.
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were invaluable very helpful