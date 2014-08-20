THE BOAT SHOW – A bordo di un gioiello, lo Sparkman & Stephens 30
Ci sono progettisti che hanno fatto la storia. Uno di questi studi è, senza dubbio, Sparkman & Stephens. Salite con noi a bordo di un loro piccolo gioiello, l’S&S 30.
The Boat Show è un programma televisivo dedicato alla nautica internazionale. Ogni giovedì alle 20.30 va in onda una nuova puntata su Sky Sport 2.
